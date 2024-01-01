$64,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$64,500
+ taxes & licensing
52,779KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E86MFC55946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Box Lighting, Power Running Boards, 4G LTE, SiriusXM, Tow Package
Compare at $67080 - Our Price is just $64500!
For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 52,779 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford F-150 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as Mesa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features evasion assist, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and more. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and side steps, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E86MFC55946.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$64,500
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2021 Ford F-150