This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive power and fuel efficiency. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, featuring cloth seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a variety of convenience features. This particular truck is finished in Oxford White and boasts a 4x4 drivetrain, making it perfect for navigating challenging terrain. With only 25,998 km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.

This F-150 is loaded with features that make it a standout truck. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds a host of off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and a rock crawl mode. The XLT Sport Appearance Package gives the truck a more aggressive look with unique interior finishes, black side windows trim, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels. The 360-degree camera provides a comprehensive view of the trucks surroundings, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze. The Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assist technologies includes features like pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring, enhancing safety and peace of mind. And finally, the manual telescoping trailer tow mirrors with power glass, heat, and LED puddle lamps make towing a breeze.

This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a capable, comfortable, and stylish pickup truck. Visit Fort Motors today to see this truck in person and experience its impressive features firsthand.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

2021 Ford F-150

25,998 KM

Details Description Features

$63,259

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

12105373

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$63,259

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,998KM
VIN 1FTFW1E89MFC74166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,998 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive power and fuel efficiency. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, featuring cloth seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a variety of convenience features. This particular truck is finished in Oxford White and boasts a 4x4 drivetrain, making it perfect for navigating challenging terrain. With only 25,998 km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.


This F-150 is loaded with features that make it a standout truck. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds a host of off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and a rock crawl mode. The XLT Sport Appearance Package gives the truck a more aggressive look with unique interior finishes, black side windows trim, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels. The 360-degree camera provides a comprehensive view of the truck's surroundings, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze. The Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assist technologies includes features like pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring, enhancing safety and peace of mind. And finally, the manual telescoping trailer tow mirrors with power glass, heat, and LED puddle lamps make towing a breeze.


This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a capable, comfortable, and stylish pickup truck. Visit Fort Motors today to see this truck in person and experience its impressive features firsthand.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Additional Features

Oxford White
360 degree camera
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Power-Adjustable Pedals
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps

$63,259

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford F-150