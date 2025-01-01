$63,259+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$63,259
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,998 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive power and fuel efficiency. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, featuring cloth seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a variety of convenience features. This particular truck is finished in Oxford White and boasts a 4x4 drivetrain, making it perfect for navigating challenging terrain. With only 25,998 km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure.
This F-150 is loaded with features that make it a standout truck. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds a host of off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and a rock crawl mode. The XLT Sport Appearance Package gives the truck a more aggressive look with unique interior finishes, black side windows trim, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels. The 360-degree camera provides a comprehensive view of the truck's surroundings, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze. The Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assist technologies includes features like pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring, enhancing safety and peace of mind. And finally, the manual telescoping trailer tow mirrors with power glass, heat, and LED puddle lamps make towing a breeze.
This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a capable, comfortable, and stylish pickup truck. Visit Fort Motors today to see this truck in person and experience its impressive features firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
