Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this truck is built for both work and play. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, with features like cruise control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a rearview camera. This truck is also equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, a suite of advanced safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe on the road.</p> <p>This F-150 has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report and has only 107,457 km on the odometer. This truck is ready for its next adventure, and it could be yours today.</p> <p>Come down to Fort Motors and take it for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this truck:</p> <ul> <li><strong>5.0L V8 Engine:</strong> This powerful engine delivers plenty of torque for towing and hauling, and its also fuel-efficient for everyday driving.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> This truck is ready for anything, from snowy roads to off-road adventures.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> This suite of advanced safety features includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.</li> <li><strong>XLT Trim Level:</strong> This trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, with features like cruise control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a rearview camera.</li> <li><strong>Clean CARFAX Report:</strong> This truck has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report, so you can buy with confidence.</li> </ul> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2021 Ford F-150

107,457 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12310748

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,457KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56MKD39164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,457 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this truck is built for both work and play. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, with features like cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a rearview camera. This truck is also equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, a suite of advanced safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe on the road.


This F-150 has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report and has only 107,457 km on the odometer. This truck is ready for its next adventure, and it could be yours today.


Come down to Fort Motors and take it for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!


Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this truck:


  • 5.0L V8 Engine: This powerful engine delivers plenty of torque for towing and hauling, and it's also fuel-efficient for everyday driving.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: This truck is ready for anything, from snowy roads to off-road adventures.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of advanced safety features includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.
  • XLT Trim Level: This trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, with features like cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a rearview camera.
  • Clean CARFAX Report: This truck has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report, so you can buy with confidence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 107,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew-145 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew-145 37,650 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 68,274 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150