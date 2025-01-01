$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,457 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this truck is built for both work and play. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, with features like cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a rearview camera. This truck is also equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, a suite of advanced safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
This F-150 has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report and has only 107,457 km on the odometer. This truck is ready for its next adventure, and it could be yours today.
Come down to Fort Motors and take it for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this truck:
- 5.0L V8 Engine: This powerful engine delivers plenty of torque for towing and hauling, and it's also fuel-efficient for everyday driving.
- 4-Wheel Drive: This truck is ready for anything, from snowy roads to off-road adventures.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of advanced safety features includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.
- XLT Trim Level: This trim level offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, with features like cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a rearview camera.
- Clean CARFAX Report: This truck has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report, so you can buy with confidence.
Vehicle Features
