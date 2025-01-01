Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145, now available at Fort Motors! This truck is ready to turn heads with its striking Velocity Blue exterior and boasts a comfortable Black Leather interior. With only 63,082 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started. Its equipped with everything you need for work or play, offering a perfect blend of capability and refinement.</p> <p>This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five standouts:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to features like skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and an electronic locking rear axle.</li> <li><strong>PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW:</strong> Bring power wherever you go with a built-in generator, perfect for powering tools at the job site or appliances at the campsite.</li> <li><strong>B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR:</strong> Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, featuring 18 speakers for an unparalleled listening experience.</li> <li><strong>FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0:</strong> Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and blind-spot monitoring with trailer tow coverage.</li> <li><strong>TWIN PANEL MOONROOF:</strong> Enjoy the open air and natural light with the expansive twin-panel moonroof, adding a touch of luxury to every drive.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience this exceptional 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

63,082 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW 145

Watch This Vehicle
12646512

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW 145

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12646512
  2. 12646512
  3. 12646512
  4. 12646512
  5. 12646512
  6. 12646512
  7. 12646512
  8. 12646512
  9. 12646512
  10. 12646512
  11. 12646512
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,082KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59MFB58214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X58214
  • Mileage 63,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145, now available at Fort Motors! This truck is ready to turn heads with its striking Velocity Blue exterior and boasts a comfortable Black Leather interior. With only 63,082 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started. It's equipped with everything you need for work or play, offering a perfect blend of capability and refinement.


This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five standouts:


  • FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to features like skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and an electronic locking rear axle.
  • PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW: Bring power wherever you go with a built-in generator, perfect for powering tools at the job site or appliances at the campsite.
  • B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, featuring 18 speakers for an unparalleled listening experience.
  • FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0: Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and blind-spot monitoring with trailer tow coverage.
  • TWIN PANEL MOONROOF: Enjoy the open air and natural light with the expansive twin-panel moonroof, adding a touch of luxury to every drive.

Visit Fort Motors today to experience this exceptional 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centering and forward sensing system, Speed Sign Recognition, Connected Built-In Navigation...
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, gloss black painted pockets, Accent-...
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW -inc: Deleted rear underseat storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 44,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED 56,231 KM $56,939 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 119,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2021 Ford F-150