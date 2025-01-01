$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT SUPERCREW 145
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT SUPERCREW 145
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X58214
- Mileage 63,082 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145, now available at Fort Motors! This truck is ready to turn heads with its striking Velocity Blue exterior and boasts a comfortable Black Leather interior. With only 63,082 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started. It's equipped with everything you need for work or play, offering a perfect blend of capability and refinement.
This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five standouts:
- FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to features like skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and an electronic locking rear axle.
- PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW: Bring power wherever you go with a built-in generator, perfect for powering tools at the job site or appliances at the campsite.
- B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, featuring 18 speakers for an unparalleled listening experience.
- FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0: Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and blind-spot monitoring with trailer tow coverage.
- TWIN PANEL MOONROOF: Enjoy the open air and natural light with the expansive twin-panel moonroof, adding a touch of luxury to every drive.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience this exceptional 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
