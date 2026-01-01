Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable truck thats ready for anything Canada throws at it? Fort Motors has the perfect solution: a pre-owned 2021 Ford F-150 XLT. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful gasoline engine, automatic transmission, and robust 4-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to snowy backroads. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making it ideal for work commutes or family road trips.</p> <p>This 2021 F-150 XLT comes equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. With 142,857 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is eager for its next chapter. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply need a dependable vehicle for everyday life, this F-150 XLT is up to the task. Come down to Fort Motors and see why the Ford F-150 is a Canadian favourite.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with enhanced confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies that help you avoid potential collisions.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any road condition, from icy highways to muddy trails, with the sure-footed capability of this trucks 4x4 system.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Tow with greater stability and security, knowing your F-150 is equipped to manage trailer movement.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot for work or entertainment.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Ensure easy starts and quick cabin warmth during those cold Canadian winters.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

142,857 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14230539

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
142,857KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP3MKD39233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y39233
  • Mileage 142,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable truck that's ready for anything Canada throws at it? Fort Motors has the perfect solution: a pre-owned 2021 Ford F-150 XLT. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful gasoline engine, automatic transmission, and robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to snowy backroads. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making it ideal for work commutes or family road trips.


This 2021 F-150 XLT comes equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. With 142,857 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is eager for its next chapter. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply need a dependable vehicle for everyday life, this F-150 XLT is up to the task. Come down to Fort Motors and see why the Ford F-150 is a Canadian favourite.


Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with enhanced confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies that help you avoid potential collisions.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition, from icy highways to muddy trails, with the sure-footed capability of this truck's 4x4 system.
  • Trailer Sway Control: Tow with greater stability and security, knowing your F-150 is equipped to manage trailer movement.
  • FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot for work or entertainment.
  • Block Heater: Ensure easy starts and quick cabin warmth during those cold Canadian winters.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package
800.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 119,781 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 97,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2025 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 37,931 KM $88,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2021 Ford F-150