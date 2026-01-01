$49,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y39233
- Mileage 142,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable truck that's ready for anything Canada throws at it? Fort Motors has the perfect solution: a pre-owned 2021 Ford F-150 XLT. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful gasoline engine, automatic transmission, and robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to snowy backroads. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making it ideal for work commutes or family road trips.
This 2021 F-150 XLT comes equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. With 142,857 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is eager for its next chapter. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply need a dependable vehicle for everyday life, this F-150 XLT is up to the task. Come down to Fort Motors and see why the Ford F-150 is a Canadian favourite.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with enhanced confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies that help you avoid potential collisions.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition, from icy highways to muddy trails, with the sure-footed capability of this truck's 4x4 system.
- Trailer Sway Control: Tow with greater stability and security, knowing your F-150 is equipped to manage trailer movement.
- FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot for work or entertainment.
- Block Heater: Ensure easy starts and quick cabin warmth during those cold Canadian winters.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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