2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,323KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT6MEC00352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W00352
- Mileage 41,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,323 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6MEC00352.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SYNC 3
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
2021 Ford F-350