$82,144+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
XLT
2021 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$82,144
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X01251
- Mileage 217,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-350 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This Agate Black beauty is ready to work or play, boasting a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine and a rugged 4-wheel-drive system. With 217504KM on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures. The XLT trim offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, perfect for long hauls or daily commutes.
This F-350 is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. The Chrome Package adds a touch of style, while the FX4 Off-Road Package ensures you can tackle tough terrain. The inclusion of the XLT Premium Package and the Trailer Tow Package makes this truck a versatile workhorse.
Here are five features that make this F-350 stand out:
- Power Stroke Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel, built to handle the toughest jobs.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any trail with the FX4 Off-Road Package, including specially tuned shocks and skid plates.
- Voice-Activated Navigation: Get where you need to go with ease using the built-in navigation system.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay comfortable in any weather with heated front seats.
- PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors: Tow with confidence with the power-adjustable, telescoping, and heated trailer tow mirrors.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661