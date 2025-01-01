2021 Ford F-350

CHROME PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.HEATED FRONT SEATS

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.FOG LAMPS

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN

FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

POWER-ADJUSTABLE GAS & BRAKE PEDALS

AGATE BLACK

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

Adjustable gas/brake pedal

ALUMINUM PVD BRIGHT CENTRE-20

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER

ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT

.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR

Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, a 3-month prepaid subscription, Trial length and service availability may vary by model, model year or trim

SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage