<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-350 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This Agate Black beauty is ready to work or play, boasting a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine and a rugged 4-wheel-drive system. With 217504KM on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures. The XLT trim offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, perfect for long hauls or daily commutes.</p> <p>This F-350 is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. The Chrome Package adds a touch of style, while the FX4 Off-Road Package ensures you can tackle tough terrain. The inclusion of the XLT Premium Package and the Trailer Tow Package makes this truck a versatile workhorse.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this F-350 stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Power Stroke Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience the raw power and efficiency of the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel, built to handle the toughest jobs.</li> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any trail with the FX4 Off-Road Package, including specially tuned shocks and skid plates.</li> <li><strong>Voice-Activated Navigation:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease using the built-in navigation system.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable in any weather with heated front seats.</li> <li><strong>PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors:</strong> Tow with confidence with the power-adjustable, telescoping, and heated trailer tow mirrors.</li> </ul>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome accents
Spare tire and wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Compass
remote start
Navigation System
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Remote Start System
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Convenience

Trailer towing package

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

CHROME PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.FOG LAMPS
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
POWER-ADJUSTABLE GAS & BRAKE PEDALS
AGATE BLACK
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
Adjustable gas/brake pedal
ALUMINUM PVD BRIGHT CENTRE-20
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, a 3-month prepaid subscription, Trial length and service availability may vary by model, model year or trim
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
WHEELS: 20" ALUMINUM PVD -inc: bright centre ornament

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford F-350