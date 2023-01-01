$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
2021 Ford F-350
2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Remote Start
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,849KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636577
- Stock #: V35902
- VIN: 1FT8W3BTXMED35902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,849 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 30,849 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BTXMED35902.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top