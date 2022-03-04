$73,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,750
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
Mach 1 Premium - Leather Seats - $575 B/W
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$73,750
+ taxes & licensing
14,222KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8497214
- Stock #: U52212
- VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5552212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $76700 - Our Price is just $73750!
The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2021 Ford Mustang is for sale today in Fort St John.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 14,222 kms. It's cactus grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 480HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is Mach 1 Premium. This sleek Mustang Mach 1 is synonymous with high horse power and race car like credibility, offering more premium features like unique aluminum wheels, a track ready suspension and aggressive exterior styling cues. Crank up the options with a unique instrument panel and a individual chassis number, power sport seats, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a large touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition and a premium audio system. Additional features include a heated leather steering wheel, a unique rear spoiler, premium interior trim accents, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key for push button start, dual stainless steel exhaust, lane keep assist, Ford Co-Pilot360, a limited slip differential and MagneRide Magnetic sport tuned suspension. This Mach 1 is an unmistakable icon that makes your heart beat faster by just looking at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen, Premium Audio, 19 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8R03M5552212.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FA6P8R03M5552212&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $574.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $19245 / Total Obligation of $93490 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Premium Audio
Navigation
Touch Screen
19 inch Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5