2021 Ford Ranger
XL - Remote Start
2021 Ford Ranger
XL - Remote Start
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,744KM
Used
VIN 1FTER1FH5MLD39663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W39663
- Mileage 48,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pre-Collision Safety!
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,744 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is XL. This super capable Ford Ranger XL is an extremely well equipped midsized pickup featuring smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera and 2 front tow hooks. Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, a handy cargo light, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pre-collision Safety, Dynamic Hitch Assist, 4g Lte.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER1FH5MLD39663.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Pre-Collision Safety
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2021 Ford Ranger