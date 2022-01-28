$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon
AT4 w/Leather - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
3,602KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189313
- Stock #: U84538
- VIN: 1GTP6FE12M1284538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium grade materials and bold design are the foundation of its spacious, comfortable interior in this professional grade GMC Canyon. This 2021 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,602 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is AT4 w/Leather. Upgrading to this 2021 Canyon AT4 is a great choice as it comes loaded with more features like an off-road suspension, leather heated front seats and an automatic locking rear differential with an advanced hill descent control, automatic climate control, a remote vehicle starter system and unique exterior and interior features such as red recovery hooks. This Canyon also includes an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear park assist and remote keyless entry. It even includes unique aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, unique CornerStep rear bumper, traction control, a 6-way power driver seat and 4 way power passenger seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5