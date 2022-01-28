2021 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 , 6 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189313

8189313 Stock #: U84538

U84538 VIN: 1GTP6FE12M1284538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 3,602 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Power Options Power Seats Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features EZ Lift Tailgate LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.