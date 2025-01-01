Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a sleek black exterior and a comfortable interior. With only 34,168 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to serve its next owner. The RAM 1500 Classic SLT is known for its dependability and versatility, making it a perfect choice for both work and play.

This 4-wheel drive pickup is equipped with a powerful 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, ensuring you have the muscle you need for towing and hauling. The automatic transmission and electronic shift make for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin with practical features designed for comfort and convenience. This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and capable truck. Visit Fort Motors today to see this impressive vehicle for yourself!

Here are five standout features of this RAM 1500 Classic SLT:

Powerful HEMI Engine: Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, providing impressive power and performance.
4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel drive system, perfect for navigating challenging conditions.
Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with confidence thanks to the Parkview Back-Up Camera, making parking and reversing a breeze.
Block Heater: Stay prepared for those chilly Canadian winters with the included block heater.
Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow? This truck comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness, making it easy to haul your gear.

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,168KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT8MS591434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
671.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Electronic Shift
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Black Rotary Shifter
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheel Centre Hub
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

