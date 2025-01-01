$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a sleek black exterior and a comfortable interior. With only 34,168 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to serve its next owner. The RAM 1500 Classic SLT is known for its dependability and versatility, making it a perfect choice for both work and play.
This 4-wheel drive pickup is equipped with a powerful 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, ensuring you have the muscle you need for towing and hauling. The automatic transmission and electronic shift make for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with practical features designed for comfort and convenience. This RAM 1500 Classic SLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and capable truck. Visit Fort Motors today to see this impressive vehicle for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this RAM 1500 Classic SLT:
- Powerful HEMI Engine: Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, providing impressive power and performance.
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel drive system, perfect for navigating challenging conditions.
- Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with confidence thanks to the Parkview Back-Up Camera, making parking and reversing a breeze.
- Block Heater: Stay prepared for those chilly Canadian winters with the included block heater.
- Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow? This truck comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness, making it easy to haul your gear.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
