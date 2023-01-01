$CALL+ tax & licensing
250-785-6661
2022 Chevrolet Blazer
LT - Remote Start - Low Mileage
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
10,407KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002041
- Stock #: V46673
- VIN: 3GNKBHRS4NS146673
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,407 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Chevrolet Blazer leaves the past behind with sharp styling, premium crossover comfort and extreme refinement levels. This 2022 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 10,407 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is LT. This modern and muscular Chevrolet Blazer LT is a great choice as it comes with stylish aluminum wheels and IntelliBeam HID headlamps, an 8 inch colour touch screen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist, forward collision alert and Chevrolet safety assist. It also includes an 8-way power driver seat, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Power Seat, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Onstar
Forward collision alert
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Chevrolet Safety Assist
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5