2022 Chevrolet Blazer

10,407 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

LT - Remote Start - Low Mileage

LT - Remote Start - Low Mileage

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002041
  • Stock #: V46673
  • VIN: 3GNKBHRS4NS146673

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V46673
  • Mileage 10,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Power Seat!

This 2022 Chevrolet Blazer leaves the past behind with sharp styling, premium crossover comfort and extreme refinement levels. This 2022 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 10,407 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Blazer's trim level is LT. This modern and muscular Chevrolet Blazer LT is a great choice as it comes with stylish aluminum wheels and IntelliBeam HID headlamps, an 8 inch colour touch screen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist, forward collision alert and Chevrolet safety assist. It also includes an 8-way power driver seat, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Power Seat, Onstar, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Onstar
Forward collision alert

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Chevrolet Safety Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
