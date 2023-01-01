$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 - Leather Seats
18,074KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10466283
- Stock #: V78399
- VIN: 3GCUDHEL4NG578399
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,074 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is ZR2. Making sure your off-road game is on point, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 ZR2 is ready to power through any extreme terrain you put in front of it. This menacing pickup truck comes loaded with Multimatic DSSV dampers and a highly capable off-road suspension, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, unique off-road aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, and a high cut bumper to improve your approach angle. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM, blind spot detection with trailer alert, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD surround vision camera and hill descent control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Box Liner, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Box Liner
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
