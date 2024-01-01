$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier - Navigation
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,898KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKDKD3NR122260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,898 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
Reimagined everywhere that matters, the most versatile and advanced Suburban ever fits perfectly in your world. This 2022 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Chevy Suburban is designed for shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs.This low mileage SUV has just 20,898 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Suburban's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this Suburban Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with perforated leather cooled front seats, a hands-free power liftgate, polished aluminum wheels, a unique grille design, power-folding outside mirrors, teen driver technology and a premium Magnetic Ride Control suspension. Additional features include an upgraded Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with a 10.2 inch colour touchscreen display featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, tri-zone automatic climate control, an HD rear vision camera, wireless charging, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear park assist and a remote engine start. This impressive SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, LED IntelliBeam headlamps, upgraded power front seats with memory settings, hill start assist plus a second and third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Led Lights, Intellibeam.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Reimagined everywhere that matters, the most versatile and advanced Suburban ever fits perfectly in your world. This 2022 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Chevy Suburban is designed for shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs.This low mileage SUV has just 20,898 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Suburban's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this Suburban Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with perforated leather cooled front seats, a hands-free power liftgate, polished aluminum wheels, a unique grille design, power-folding outside mirrors, teen driver technology and a premium Magnetic Ride Control suspension. Additional features include an upgraded Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with a 10.2 inch colour touchscreen display featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, tri-zone automatic climate control, an HD rear vision camera, wireless charging, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear park assist and a remote engine start. This impressive SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, LED IntelliBeam headlamps, upgraded power front seats with memory settings, hill start assist plus a second and third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Led Lights, Intellibeam.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Intellibeam
LED Lights
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2014 Nissan Rogue S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 118,483 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XL - Cruise Control 112,362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation 114,570 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Chevrolet Suburban