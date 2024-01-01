Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package, Wireless Charging, Navigation!</b><br> <br> This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John. <br> <br>After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! Its been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and Built Ford Tough so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 49,109 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Wireless Charging, Navigation, 18 Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, 12 Inch Lcd Touchscreen. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP6NLB49249 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP6NLB49249</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2022 Ford Bronco

49,109 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Bronco

4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12057004

2022 Ford Bronco

4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,109KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP6NLB49249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package, Wireless Charging, Navigation!

This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John.

After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 49,109 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Wireless Charging, Navigation, 18 Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, 12 Inch Lcd Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP6NLB49249.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

360-Degree Camera

Additional Features

Luxury Package
18 inch Machined Aluminum Wheels
12 inch LCD Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford Explorer ST - Navigation - Leather Seats 109,415 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL - Low Mileage for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XL - Low Mileage 42,576 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 75,082 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco