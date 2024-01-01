$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats
2022 Ford Bronco
4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,109KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP6NLB49249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package, Wireless Charging, Navigation!
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 49,109 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Wireless Charging, Navigation, 18 Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, 12 Inch Lcd Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP6NLB49249.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
360-Degree Camera
Additional Features
Luxury Package
18 inch Machined Aluminum Wheels
12 inch LCD Touchscreen
2022 Ford Bronco