2022 Ford Bronco
Badlands Advanced 4x4 - Sunroof
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
14,577KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636580
- Stock #: V79088
- VIN: 1FMEE5DP8NLA79088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $83096 - Our Price is just $79900!
Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 14,577 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Badlands Advanced 4x4. Torture tested in the most extreme terrain, this Bronco Badlands comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as Bilstein monotube shocks, a front and rear locking differential, a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, tons of extra storage and removable doors. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable seat material, a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat and a fully molded rubberized floor to make cleaning up after your weekend adventures a breeze. This Bronco also features a more advanced 4x4 system that utilizes an electronically controlled, on-demand two-speed transfer case and offers continuous power and torque to all four wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP8NLA79088.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
