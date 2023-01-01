$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands - Heated Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
16,649KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189617
- Stock #: V53172
- VIN: 3FMCR9D91NRD53172
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V53172
- Mileage 16,649 KM
Vehicle Description
If off-roading capability is what you need, this Bronco Sport is up to the challenge, sacrificing very little capability thanks to it smaller footprint. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This low mileage SUV has just 16,649 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Badlands. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Badlands package is a great choice as it includes heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a proximity key with push button start and an advanced 4x4 system with G.O.A.T mode. It also includes an off-road suspension, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and power heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Skid Plates, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9D91NRD53172.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind spot warning
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5