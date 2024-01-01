$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES - Leather Seats - Low Mileage
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES - Leather Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,770KM
Used
VIN MAJ6S3JL1NC460570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry Pad!
No more downsizing, thanks to the versatile and comfortable interior of the Ford EcoSport. This 2022 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 20,770 kms. It's moondust silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SES. Stepping up to this EcoSport SES is a great choice as it comes with plenty of premium features like black aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, sport tuned suspension, a 7 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a heated leather steering wheel, smart device remote engine start, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated ActiveX seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 including blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a 60/40 split rear seats, and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry Pad.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3JL1NC460570.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Keyless Entry Pad
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford EcoSport