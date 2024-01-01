$39,494+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD - Navigation
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$39,494
+ taxes & licensing
32,129KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H67NUB02695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $41074 - Our Price is just $39494!
Unique and classy, this Ford Escape offers everything you're looking for in a mid sized SUV. This 2022 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 32,129 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL AWD is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H67NUB02695.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Additional Features
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$39,494
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford Escape