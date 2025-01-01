Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for Canadian adventures? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Carbonized Grey exterior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride with its black interior featuring ebony leather. With only 55,429 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically ready to hit the road with you. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive make it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling those weekend getaways, no matter the weather.</p> <p>This Escape SEL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of the block heater, perfect for those chilly mornings, to the advanced safety features, this SUV has you covered. The spacious interior and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and anyone who loves to travel. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this well-equipped and stylish Ford Escape!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Escape SEL stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot monitoring, and Cross-Traffic Alert.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort and control, especially during those cold Canadian winters.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> <li><strong>Reverse Sensing System with Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the help of parking sensors and a rear-view camera.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Escape

55,429 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12721284

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12721284
  2. 12721284
  3. 12721284
  4. 12721284
  5. 12721284
  6. 12721284
  7. 12721284
  8. 12721284
  9. 12721284
  10. 12721284
  11. 12721284
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,429KM
VIN 1FMCU9H67NUB02695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for Canadian adventures? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Carbonized Grey exterior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride with its black interior featuring ebony leather. With only 55,429 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically ready to hit the road with you. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive make it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling those weekend getaways, no matter the weather.


This Escape SEL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of the block heater, perfect for those chilly mornings, to the advanced safety features, this SUV has you covered. The spacious interior and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and anyone who loves to travel. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-equipped and stylish Ford Escape!


Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Escape SEL stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot monitoring, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control, especially during those cold Canadian winters.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Reverse Sensing System with Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the help of parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 53,060 KM $124,140 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 38,329 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 48,964 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford Escape