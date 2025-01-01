$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for Canadian adventures? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This sleek SUV, finished in a sophisticated Carbonized Grey exterior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride with its black interior featuring ebony leather. With only 55,429 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically ready to hit the road with you. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive make it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling those weekend getaways, no matter the weather.
This Escape SEL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of the block heater, perfect for those chilly mornings, to the advanced safety features, this SUV has you covered. The spacious interior and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and anyone who loves to travel. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-equipped and stylish Ford Escape!
Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Escape SEL stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot monitoring, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control, especially during those cold Canadian winters.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Reverse Sensing System with Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the help of parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
250-785-6661