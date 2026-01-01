2022 Ford Escape

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+

.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION

EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE

SEL technology package

.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP

SANDSTONE

.10-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT

.ADP CRZ CTRL W/STOP N GO

ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK

.WIRELESS CHARGING

.POWR LIFTGATE W/HANDS FREE

.B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 10-SPK

.MEMORY PACKAGE

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories

ICED BLUE SILVER METALLIC

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 10-Way Power Driver Seat, fore/aft, up/down, tilt, power lumbar and power recline, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Instrument Panel w/12.3" Digital Screen, Memory Package, driver's seat and driver/front passenger sideview m...

ACTIVEX-TRIMMED SEATS

.CARGO MAT

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, lane centering, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel...

HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED LIFTGATE FEATURE REMOVAL

OUTFITTERS CARGO - SKYBOX

.FLR LINERS FR-RR W/O CRPT MTS

.ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK

HANDS FREE L/G FEATURE DELETE

SANDSTONE, HEATED ACTIVEX TRIMMED SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)