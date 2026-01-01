$43,969+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
4DR SEL
2022 Ford Escape
4DR SEL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$43,969
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iced Blue Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39161YA
- Mileage 108,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and feature-packed SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for navigating Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 108,567 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape is just getting started. It's equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The SEL trim level means you'll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, with plenty of modern features to enhance your daily commute.
This Escape is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From the advanced safety technology to the convenient cargo solutions, this SUV has it all. The sleek design and practical features make it a great choice for families and individuals alike. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained and stylish Ford Escape. Visit Fort Motors today to take it for a test drive!
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL:
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist.
- Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the convenience of a hands-free liftgate.
- B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with the B&O sound system, featuring 10 speakers for an exceptional listening experience.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable on chilly mornings with a heated steering wheel.
- Wireless Charging: Keep your devices powered up without the hassle of cords with the built-in wireless charging pad.
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