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<p>Looking for a versatile and feature-packed SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for navigating Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 108,567 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape is just getting started. Its equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The SEL trim level means youll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, with plenty of modern features to enhance your daily commute.</p> <p>This Escape is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From the advanced safety technology to the convenient cargo solutions, this SUV has it all. The sleek design and practical features make it a great choice for families and individuals alike. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained and stylish Ford Escape. Visit Fort Motors today to take it for a test drive!</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist.</li> <li><strong>Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the convenience of a hands-free liftgate.</li> <li><strong>B&O Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with the B&O sound system, featuring 10 speakers for an exceptional listening experience.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable on chilly mornings with a heated steering wheel.</li> <li><strong>Wireless Charging:</strong> Keep your devices powered up without the hassle of cords with the built-in wireless charging pad.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Escape

108,567 KM

Details Description Features

$43,969

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

4DR SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13992168

2022 Ford Escape

4DR SEL

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Contact Seller
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$43,969

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,567KM
VIN 1FMCU9H68NUB01524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iced Blue Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39161YA
  • Mileage 108,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and feature-packed SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This all-wheel-drive crossover is perfect for navigating Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 108,567 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape is just getting started. It's equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The SEL trim level means you'll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, with plenty of modern features to enhance your daily commute.


This Escape is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From the advanced safety technology to the convenient cargo solutions, this SUV has it all. The sleek design and practical features make it a great choice for families and individuals alike. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained and stylish Ford Escape. Visit Fort Motors today to take it for a test drive!


Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist.
  • Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the convenience of a hands-free liftgate.
  • B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with the B&O sound system, featuring 10 speakers for an exceptional listening experience.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable on chilly mornings with a heated steering wheel.
  • Wireless Charging: Keep your devices powered up without the hassle of cords with the built-in wireless charging pad.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Black Roof-Rack Side Rails
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE
SEL technology package
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
SANDSTONE
.10-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT
.ADP CRZ CTRL W/STOP N GO
ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.WIRELESS CHARGING
.POWR LIFTGATE W/HANDS FREE
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 10-SPK
.MEMORY PACKAGE
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories
ICED BLUE SILVER METALLIC
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 10-Way Power Driver Seat, fore/aft, up/down, tilt, power lumbar and power recline, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Instrument Panel w/12.3" Digital Screen, Memory Package, driver's seat and driver/front passenger sideview m...
ACTIVEX-TRIMMED SEATS
.CARGO MAT
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, lane centering, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel...
HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED LIFTGATE FEATURE REMOVAL
OUTFITTERS CARGO - SKYBOX
.FLR LINERS FR-RR W/O CRPT MTS
.ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK
HANDS FREE L/G FEATURE DELETE
SANDSTONE, HEATED ACTIVEX TRIMMED SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)
OUTFITTERS CARGO - SKYBOX -inc: Black Roof-Rail Crossbars, Yakima SkyBox 16, Cargo Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$43,969

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford Escape