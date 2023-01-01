2022 Ford Expedition

Sale $90,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 4 9 4 K M Used

VIN: 1FMJU1MT7NEA01073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Sandstone

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,494 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof POWER RUNNING BOARDS Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Metal-Look Door Handles Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: P285/45R22 All-Season BSW Interior Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 6-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs) 78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 88 L Fuel Tank Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Keep Assist Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Front Camera w/Washer Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity Sirius Travel Link Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist ACTIVE PARK ASSIST Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera

