Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX, available now at Fort Motors! This impressive SUV is built to handle your familys adventures with ease, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its robust 4-wheel drive system, youll be prepared for any road conditions, from city streets to weekend getaways. This Expedition has 170510KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This Expedition Limited MAX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, youll find everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable ride. The Limited MAX trim offers a premium feel with its high-quality materials and thoughtful design. Dont miss the opportunity to own this versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Fort Motors today to take it for a test drive!</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open road and let the sunshine in with the expansive express open sliding and tilting glass sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and collision mitigation.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable and in control with the heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with the built-in FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With ample room for passengers and cargo, this Expedition is ready for any adventure.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Expedition

170,510 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Watch This Vehicle
13518809

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 13518809
  2. 13518809
  3. 13518809
  4. 13518809
  5. 13518809
  6. 13518809
  7. 13518809
  8. 13518809
  9. 13518809
  10. 13518809
  11. 13518809
  12. 13518809
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,510KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT2NEA60631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX, available now at Fort Motors! This impressive SUV is built to handle your family's adventures with ease, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll be prepared for any road conditions, from city streets to weekend getaways. This Expedition has 170510KM on the odometer.


This Expedition Limited MAX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, you'll find everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable ride. The Limited MAX trim offers a premium feel with its high-quality materials and thoughtful design. Don't miss the opportunity to own this versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Fort Motors today to take it for a test drive!


Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX:


  • Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and let the sunshine in with the expansive express open sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and collision mitigation.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control with the heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot.
  • Spacious Interior: With ample room for passengers and cargo, this Expedition is ready for any adventure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
6-Way Passenger Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
107 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 170,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 73,195 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup/ for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup/ 121,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford Expedition