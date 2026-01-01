$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX, available now at Fort Motors! This impressive SUV is built to handle your family's adventures with ease, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll be prepared for any road conditions, from city streets to weekend getaways. This Expedition has 170510KM on the odometer.
This Expedition Limited MAX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its advanced technology, you'll find everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable ride. The Limited MAX trim offers a premium feel with its high-quality materials and thoughtful design. Don't miss the opportunity to own this versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Fort Motors today to take it for a test drive!
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Expedition Limited MAX:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and let the sunshine in with the expansive express open sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and collision mitigation.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control with the heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
- 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot.
- Spacious Interior: With ample room for passengers and cargo, this Expedition is ready for any adventure.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661