$55,464+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT High Package - Activex Seats
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT High Package - Activex Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$55,464
+ taxes & licensing
11,136KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8DH8NGB86964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,136 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Activex Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Tow Package!
Compare at $57683 - Our Price is just $55464!
This 2022 Explorer is ready to change the game. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 11,136 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT High Package. Stepping up to this well equipped Ford Explorer XLT High Package is a great choice as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio and streaming audio, a heated steering wheel, Fords SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, LED fog lamps and premium ActiveX seating material. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, voice activated dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with a reverse sensing system, power liftgate and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, a proximity key and a remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Voice-activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Activex Seats, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Tow Package, Xlt Sport Appearance Package, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH8NGB86964.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Media / Nav / Comm
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Additional Features
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Activex Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2022 Ford Explorer