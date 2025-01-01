$54,284+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-LINE 4WD
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$54,284
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2022 Ford Explorer ST-LINE 4WD, available now at Fort Motors. This SUV boasts a commanding presence with its STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT exterior and sporty ST-LINE styling. With only 50,000KM on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new, ready for your next adventure.
Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of the EBONY BLACK interior, featuring heated leather steering wheel and heated ActiveX seating with Miko inserts. The Explorer ST-LINE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and a suite of advanced safety technologies like Ford Co-Pilot360.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Explorer:
- ST-LINE Styling: This Explorer is not just an SUV, it's a statement. The ST-LINE trim adds aggressive styling cues, including a black grille, black side windows trim, and 20" machined-aluminum wheels with painted pockets.
- Heated ActiveX Seating: Experience the ultimate comfort with heated ActiveX seating featuring Miko inserts. The seats are designed for both style and support, keeping you warm and cozy on even the coldest days.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence knowing you have a suite of advanced safety features at your fingertips. Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert, and more.
- Powerful 2.3L EcoBoost Engine: This engine delivers exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a powerful SUV.
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and responsive shifting with the 10-speed automatic transmission. This transmission provides optimal power delivery and fuel efficiency.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2022 Ford Explorer ST-LINE 4WD. Visit Fort Motors today for a test drive and experience the power and luxury for yourself.
