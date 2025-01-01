Menu
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2022 Ford Explorer ST-LINE 4WD, available now at Fort Motors. This SUV boasts a commanding presence with its STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT exterior and sporty ST-LINE styling. With only 50,000KM on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new, ready for your next adventure.

Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of the EBONY BLACK interior, featuring heated leather steering wheel and heated ActiveX seating with Miko inserts. The Explorer ST-LINE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and a suite of advanced safety technologies like Ford Co-Pilot360.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Explorer:

ST-LINE Styling: This Explorer is not just an SUV, its a statement. The ST-LINE trim adds aggressive styling cues, including a black grille, black side windows trim, and 20" machined-aluminum wheels with painted pockets.
Heated ActiveX Seating: Experience the ultimate comfort with heated ActiveX seating featuring Miko inserts. The seats are designed for both style and support, keeping you warm and cozy on even the coldest days.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence knowing you have a suite of advanced safety features at your fingertips. Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert, and more.
Powerful 2.3L EcoBoost Engine: This engine delivers exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a powerful SUV.
10-Speed Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and responsive shifting with the 10-speed automatic transmission. This transmission provides optimal power delivery and fuel efficiency.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2022 Ford Explorer ST-LINE 4WD. Visit Fort Motors today for a test drive and experience the power and luxury for yourself.

2022 Ford Explorer

50,000 KM

$54,284

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

ST-LINE 4WD

12215760

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-LINE 4WD

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$54,284

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8KH0NGA52954

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
TIRES: P255/55R20 AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.P255/55R20 A/S BSW TIRES
.2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 ENGINE
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Splash Guards (VP - Dealer Ins
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A STANDARD PACKAGE
EBONY, HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: Miko inserts, red stitching, 10-way power driver (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 8-way power front passenger (power function for lumbar and recline)
ACTIVEX SEATING W/MIKO INSERTS
.20 MACH ALUM WHLS W/PNTD PKT

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

2022 Ford Explorer