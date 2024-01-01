Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Connected Navigation, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio, Remote Engine Start, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Compare at $72712 - Our Price is just $69915! <br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39 kms. Its atlas blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Connected Navigation, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Remote Engine Start, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Sliding Rear Window, Xlt Sport Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E87NFB45408 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E87NFB45408</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2022 Ford F-150

39 KM

Details Description Features

$69,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

XLT - Premium Audio

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$69,915

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87NFB45408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39 KM

Vehicle Description

Connected Navigation, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio, Remote Engine Start, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $72712 - Our Price is just $69915!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Connected Navigation, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Remote Engine Start, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Sliding Rear Window, Xlt Sport Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E87NFB45408.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Interior

Remote Engine Start
Connected Navigation

Additional Features

Premium Audio
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2024 Ford Bronco Everglades - Navigation - Rack Rails for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford Bronco Everglades - Navigation - Rack Rails 1,168 KM $68,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 ST - Cruise Control - Low Mileage for sale in Fort St John, BC
2018 RAM 2500 ST - Cruise Control - Low Mileage 59,812 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Fort St John, BC
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels 149,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,915

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150