$69,915+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT - Premium Audio
2022 Ford F-150
XLT - Premium Audio
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$69,915
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87NFB45408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39 KM
Vehicle Description
Connected Navigation, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio, Remote Engine Start, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $72712 - Our Price is just $69915!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Connected Navigation, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Remote Engine Start, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Sliding Rear Window, Xlt Sport Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E87NFB45408.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Connected Navigation
Additional Features
Premium Audio
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$69,915
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford F-150