$60,605+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT - XTR Package - Running Boards
2022 Ford F-150
XLT - XTR Package - Running Boards
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$60,605
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,146KM
VIN 1FTFW1E85NFA75777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, XTR Package, Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 301A Equipment Group!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
18-inch Chrome Wheels
301A Equipment Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$60,605
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford F-150