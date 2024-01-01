Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Engine Start, XTR Package, Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 301A Equipment Group!</b><br> <br> Compare at $63029 - Our Price is just $60605! <br> <br> For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,146 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Xtr Package, Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 301a Equipment Group, 8-way Power Drivers Seat. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E85NFA75777 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E85NFA75777</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2022 Ford F-150

48,146 KM

Details Description Features

$60,605

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT - XTR Package - Running Boards

Watch This Vehicle
12028534

2022 Ford F-150

XLT - XTR Package - Running Boards

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$60,605

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,146KM
VIN 1FTFW1E85NFA75777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Engine Start, XTR Package, Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 301A Equipment Group!

Compare at $63029 - Our Price is just $60605!

For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,146 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Xtr Package, Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 301a Equipment Group, 8-way Power Driver's Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E85NFA75777.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards

Interior

Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
18-inch Chrome Wheels
301A Equipment Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation 113,057 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 65,214 KM $89,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 77,375 KM $81,500 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,605

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150