$48,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X34558
- Mileage 38,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT at Fort Motors! This Agate Black beauty boasts a rugged exterior and a comfortable Black Sport interior, ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 38,329 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for the road ahead. This F-150 is equipped with a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the power and capability you need, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for both work and play. The XLT Sport Package adds a touch of style, while the FX4 Off-Road Package enhances its off-road prowess. The Trailer Tow Package makes hauling a breeze, and the advanced technology features like Ford Co-Pilot360 will keep you safe and connected on every journey. This truck is ready to work hard and play harder.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with this package, including off-road tuned shocks, skid plates, and a rock crawl mode.
- Trailer Tow Package: Tow with confidence, thanks to the integrated trailer brake controller and a Class IV trailer hitch receiver.
- B&O Sound System: Enjoy premium audio quality with the B&O sound system, featuring HD radio and a subwoofer.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe with advanced driver-assist features like pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and reverse brake assist.
- XLT Sport Appearance Package: Turn heads with the unique interior finish, body-color accents, and stylish wheels.
Vehicle Features
