Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat. This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a fuel-efficient flex-fuel engine. With only 22,149 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the road ahead. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior and a host of features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.

This F-150 Lariat is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:

Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes backing up with a trailer a breeze.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, and BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, providing added safety and peace of mind.
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
Power Adjustable Pedals: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning: Keeps you and your passengers comfortable, no matter the weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2022 Ford F-150

22,149 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

13487264

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,149KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56NFB66059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y66059
  • Mileage 22,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat. This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a fuel-efficient flex-fuel engine. With only 22,149 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the road ahead. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior and a host of features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.


This F-150 Lariat is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:


  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes backing up with a trailer a breeze.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, and BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, providing added safety and peace of mind.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Power Adjustable Pedals: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
  • Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning: Keeps you and your passengers comfortable, no matter the weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-150