$56,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y66059
- Mileage 22,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat. This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a fuel-efficient flex-fuel engine. With only 22,149 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the road ahead. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior and a host of features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.
This F-150 Lariat is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes backing up with a trailer a breeze.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, and BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, providing added safety and peace of mind.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Power Adjustable Pedals: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
- Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning: Keeps you and your passengers comfortable, no matter the weather.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
