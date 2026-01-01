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<p>Get ready to experience the ultimate in capability and luxury with this exceptional used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145, now available at Fort Motors. This isnt just a truck; its a powerful partner designed to tackle your toughest jobs and elevate your everyday adventures. With its robust 5.0L V8 Flex Fuel engine and intelligent 4-Wheel Drive system, youll have the confidence to conquer any terrain, from city streets to rugged trails. The spacious SuperCrew cabin offers premium comfort for you and your passengers, ensuring every journey is a pleasure. This F-150 has been well-maintained and has 112,590 kilometers on the odometer, ready for its next chapter with you.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a world of advanced technology and refined comfort. The LARIAT trim brings a touch of sophistication to this workhorse, with features designed to make your driving experience seamless and enjoyable. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply cruising around town, this F-150 is engineered to perform. Its impressive towing capabilities, combined with a suite of intelligent driver-assist features, make it the perfect choice for those who demand the best in both performance and safety. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT is the truck youve been waiting for.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 LARIAT shine:</p> <ul> <li><strong>5.0L V8 Flex Fuel Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology:</strong> Unleash the power of a legendary V8 that offers impressive performance and the flexibility to use E85 fuel, all while optimizing efficiency with smart auto start/stop technology.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite:</strong> Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), BLIS® with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Information System, and Reverse Brake Assist.</li> <li><strong>Pro Trailer Backup Assist™:</strong> Make backing up with a trailer a breeze. This innovative system allows you to control the trailers direction with a simple knob, even guiding you through hook-ups with a dedicated trailer hook-up light.</li> <li><strong>Voice-Activated Dual-Zone Front Automatic Climate Control:</strong> Enjoy personalized comfort for both driver and passenger. Set your ideal temperature and let the intelligent system maintain it, keeping everyone comfortable no matter the weather outside.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver with Smart Trailer Tow Connector:</strong> This F-150 is built to tow. With a robust hitch, 7-pin wiring harness, and integrated trailer sway control, youre equipped for serious hauling with confidence and ease.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

112,590 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW 145

Watch This Vehicle
14434219

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW 145

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,590KM
VIN 1FTFW1E53NKD15518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y15518
  • Mileage 112,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate in capability and luxury with this exceptional used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just a truck; it's a powerful partner designed to tackle your toughest jobs and elevate your everyday adventures. With its robust 5.0L V8 Flex Fuel engine and intelligent 4-Wheel Drive system, you'll have the confidence to conquer any terrain, from city streets to rugged trails. The spacious SuperCrew cabin offers premium comfort for you and your passengers, ensuring every journey is a pleasure. This F-150 has been well-maintained and has 112,590 kilometers on the odometer, ready for its next chapter with you.


Step inside and discover a world of advanced technology and refined comfort. The LARIAT trim brings a touch of sophistication to this workhorse, with features designed to make your driving experience seamless and enjoyable. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply cruising around town, this F-150 is engineered to perform. Its impressive towing capabilities, combined with a suite of intelligent driver-assist features, make it the perfect choice for those who demand the best in both performance and safety. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT is the truck you've been waiting for.


Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 LARIAT shine:


  • 5.0L V8 Flex Fuel Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology: Unleash the power of a legendary V8 that offers impressive performance and the flexibility to use E85 fuel, all while optimizing efficiency with smart auto start/stop technology.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), BLIS® with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Information System, and Reverse Brake Assist.
  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist™: Make backing up with a trailer a breeze. This innovative system allows you to control the trailer's direction with a simple knob, even guiding you through hook-ups with a dedicated trailer hook-up light.
  • Voice-Activated Dual-Zone Front Automatic Climate Control: Enjoy personalized comfort for both driver and passenger. Set your ideal temperature and let the intelligent system maintain it, keeping everyone comfortable no matter the weather outside.
  • Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver with Smart Trailer Tow Connector: This F-150 is built to tow. With a robust hitch, 7-pin wiring harness, and integrated trailer sway control, you're equipped for serious hauling with confidence and ease.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-150