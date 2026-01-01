$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT SUPERCREW 145
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT SUPERCREW 145
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space White
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y15518
- Mileage 112,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate in capability and luxury with this exceptional used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just a truck; it's a powerful partner designed to tackle your toughest jobs and elevate your everyday adventures. With its robust 5.0L V8 Flex Fuel engine and intelligent 4-Wheel Drive system, you'll have the confidence to conquer any terrain, from city streets to rugged trails. The spacious SuperCrew cabin offers premium comfort for you and your passengers, ensuring every journey is a pleasure. This F-150 has been well-maintained and has 112,590 kilometers on the odometer, ready for its next chapter with you.
Step inside and discover a world of advanced technology and refined comfort. The LARIAT trim brings a touch of sophistication to this workhorse, with features designed to make your driving experience seamless and enjoyable. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply cruising around town, this F-150 is engineered to perform. Its impressive towing capabilities, combined with a suite of intelligent driver-assist features, make it the perfect choice for those who demand the best in both performance and safety. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT is the truck you've been waiting for.
Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 LARIAT shine:
- 5.0L V8 Flex Fuel Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology: Unleash the power of a legendary V8 that offers impressive performance and the flexibility to use E85 fuel, all while optimizing efficiency with smart auto start/stop technology.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with unparalleled peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), BLIS® with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Information System, and Reverse Brake Assist.
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist™: Make backing up with a trailer a breeze. This innovative system allows you to control the trailer's direction with a simple knob, even guiding you through hook-ups with a dedicated trailer hook-up light.
- Voice-Activated Dual-Zone Front Automatic Climate Control: Enjoy personalized comfort for both driver and passenger. Set your ideal temperature and let the intelligent system maintain it, keeping everyone comfortable no matter the weather outside.
- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver with Smart Trailer Tow Connector: This F-150 is built to tow. With a robust hitch, 7-pin wiring harness, and integrated trailer sway control, you're equipped for serious hauling with confidence and ease.
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