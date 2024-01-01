Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Lariat Ultimate Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps!</b><br> <br> Compare at $86641 - Our Price is just $83309! <br> <br> Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,273 kms. Its stone gray in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lariat Ultimate Package, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam Led Headlamps, Remote Engine Start, Tailgate Step. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BN0NEE28629 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BN0NEE28629</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Tailgate Step

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
18-inch Cast Aluminum Wheels

