$83,309+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$83,309
+ taxes & licensing
28,273KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2BN0NEE28629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Lariat Ultimate Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps!
Compare at $86641 - Our Price is just $83309!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,273 kms. It's stone gray in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lariat Ultimate Package, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam Led Headlamps, Remote Engine Start, Tailgate Step.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BN0NEE28629.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
18-inch Cast Aluminum Wheels
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$83,309
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford F-250