2022 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 2 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10072245

10072245 Stock #: V67530

V67530 VIN: 1FT8W3BT6NEF67530

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V67530

Mileage 15,234 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Running Boards Aluminum Wheels Mechanical Trailer Hitch Interior remote start Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Ford Co-Pilot360 SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.