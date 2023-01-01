2022 Ford F-350

Listing ID: 10072269

10072269 Stock #: V67536

V67536 VIN: 1FT8W3BT7NEF67536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Running Boards Aluminum Wheels Mechanical Trailer Hitch Interior remote start Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Ford Co-Pilot360 SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.