$88,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$88,900
+ taxes & licensing
14,227KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BN1NEF00867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Premium Audio, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Tailgate Step, Leather 40/Console/40 Seat!
Compare at $92456 - Our Price is just $88900!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,227 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Tailgate Step, Leather 40/console/40 Seat, King Ranch Ultimate Package, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BN1NEF00867.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Tailgate Step
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Additional Features
Premium Audio
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
Collision Warning
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
$88,900
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350