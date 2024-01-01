$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Navigation
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,923KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3DT1NEE10713
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W10713
- Mileage 31,923 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,923 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this premium F-350 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, exclusive Kingsville brown leather seats that are heated and cooled, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation, SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, illuminated side running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 degree camera and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane departure waring, automatic emergency braking and genuine wood trim, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, smart device remote engine start, power adjustable pedals plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT1NEE10713.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,923 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this premium F-350 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, exclusive Kingsville brown leather seats that are heated and cooled, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation, SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, illuminated side running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 degree camera and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane departure waring, automatic emergency braking and genuine wood trim, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, smart device remote engine start, power adjustable pedals plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT1NEE10713.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS - Remote Start 64,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT 112,001 KM $82,064 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 - Bluetooth - Trailer Hitch 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford F-350