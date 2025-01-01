Menu
<p>This 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat is a powerhouse of a pickup truck, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive performance and towing capabilities. The Lariat trim level boasts a luxurious interior with Ebony leather seating, a premium sound system, and a host of advanced technology features. This F-350 has been meticulously maintained and has only 108,776 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This truck is ready to work hard and play even harder. Its equipped with a heavy-duty payload package, a powerful engine, and a durable frame. The Lariat trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather interior, heated and power-folding mirrors, and advanced technology features.</p> <p>If youre looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle any task, this 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat is the perfect choice. Visit Fort Motors today to see this truck in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this F-350 Lariat:</p> <ol> <li><strong>Powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine:</strong> This engine delivers impressive power and torque, making it perfect for towing heavy loads and tackling tough jobs.</li> <li><strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission:</strong> This transmission provides smooth shifting and optimal fuel economy.</li> <li><strong>Ebony Leather Interior:</strong> The Lariat trim level features a luxurious interior with Ebony leather seating, adding a touch of class to this powerful truck.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Technology Features:</strong> This F-350 is packed with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a suite of driver-assist features.</li> <li><strong>Heavy-Duty Payload Package:</strong> This truck is equipped with a heavy-duty payload package, making it capable of hauling heavy loads with ease.</li> </ol> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W73010
  • Mileage 108,776 KM

This 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat is a powerhouse of a pickup truck, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive performance and towing capabilities. The Lariat trim level boasts a luxurious interior with Ebony leather seating, a premium sound system, and a host of advanced technology features. This F-350 has been meticulously maintained and has only 108,776 KM on the odometer.


This truck is ready to work hard and play even harder. It's equipped with a heavy-duty payload package, a powerful engine, and a durable frame. The Lariat trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather interior, heated and power-folding mirrors, and advanced technology features.


If you're looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle any task, this 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat is the perfect choice. Visit Fort Motors today to see this truck in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this F-350 Lariat:


  1. Powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine: This engine delivers impressive power and torque, making it perfect for towing heavy loads and tackling tough jobs.
  2. 10-Speed Automatic Transmission: This transmission provides smooth shifting and optimal fuel economy.
  3. Ebony Leather Interior: The Lariat trim level features a luxurious interior with Ebony leather seating, adding a touch of class to this powerful truck.
  4. Advanced Technology Features: This F-350 is packed with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a suite of driver-assist features.
  5. Heavy-Duty Payload Package: This truck is equipped with a heavy-duty payload package, making it capable of hauling heavy loads with ease.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

