2022 Ford F-350
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W73010
- Mileage 108,776 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat is a powerhouse of a pickup truck, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive performance and towing capabilities. The Lariat trim level boasts a luxurious interior with Ebony leather seating, a premium sound system, and a host of advanced technology features. This F-350 has been meticulously maintained and has only 108,776 KM on the odometer.
This truck is ready to work hard and play even harder. It's equipped with a heavy-duty payload package, a powerful engine, and a durable frame. The Lariat trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather interior, heated and power-folding mirrors, and advanced technology features.
If you're looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle any task, this 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat is the perfect choice. Visit Fort Motors today to see this truck in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this F-350 Lariat:
- Powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine: This engine delivers impressive power and torque, making it perfect for towing heavy loads and tackling tough jobs.
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission: This transmission provides smooth shifting and optimal fuel economy.
- Ebony Leather Interior: The Lariat trim level features a luxurious interior with Ebony leather seating, adding a touch of class to this powerful truck.
- Advanced Technology Features: This F-350 is packed with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a suite of driver-assist features.
- Heavy-Duty Payload Package: This truck is equipped with a heavy-duty payload package, making it capable of hauling heavy loads with ease.
Vehicle Features
