$46,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$46,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X01321
- Mileage 138,592 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford F-350 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any job. With its Carbonized Grey exterior and Medium Earth Gray interior, it's a stylish and rugged choice. This truck is equipped with a 6.2L Flex Fuel V8 engine, providing plenty of power for towing and hauling. The 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting and efficient performance. This F-350 XLT is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, including a backup camera, trailer towing package, and a perimeter alarm.
This truck is ready for adventure, with its FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes skid plates, off-road shocks, and Hill Descent Control. The PowerScope trailer tow mirrors with heat and autofold are a must-have for anyone who frequently tows. The heated front seats will keep you warm and comfortable on cold days. The XLT Premium Package adds even more luxury and convenience, with features like a heated steering wheel and a premium sound system.
This F-350 XLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful, capable, and comfortable pickup truck. With its impressive features and rugged design, it's sure to turn heads wherever you go. This truck has 138,592 km on the odometer and is available at Fort Motors.
