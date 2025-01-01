Menu
<p>This 2022 Ford F-350 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any job. With its Carbonized Grey exterior and Medium Earth Gray interior, its a stylish and rugged choice. This truck is equipped with a 6.2L Flex Fuel V8 engine, providing plenty of power for towing and hauling. The 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting and efficient performance. This F-350 XLT is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, including a backup camera, trailer towing package, and a perimeter alarm.</p> <p>This truck is ready for adventure, with its FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes skid plates, off-road shocks, and Hill Descent Control. The PowerScope trailer tow mirrors with heat and autofold are a must-have for anyone who frequently tows. The heated front seats will keep you warm and comfortable on cold days. The XLT Premium Package adds even more luxury and convenience, with features like a heated steering wheel and a premium sound system.</p> <p>This F-350 XLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful, capable, and comfortable pickup truck. With its impressive features and rugged design, its sure to turn heads wherever you go. This truck has 138,592 km on the odometer and is available at Fort Motors.</p> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2022 Ford F-350

138,592 KM

$46,000

+ tax & licensing


XLT

12258751





Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661





Used
138,592KM
VIN 1FT8W3B62NED01321

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X01321
  • Mileage 138,592 KM

This 2022 Ford F-350 XLT is a powerful and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any job. With its Carbonized Grey exterior and Medium Earth Gray interior, it's a stylish and rugged choice. This truck is equipped with a 6.2L Flex Fuel V8 engine, providing plenty of power for towing and hauling. The 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting and efficient performance. This F-350 XLT is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, including a backup camera, trailer towing package, and a perimeter alarm.


This truck is ready for adventure, with its FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes skid plates, off-road shocks, and Hill Descent Control. The PowerScope trailer tow mirrors with heat and autofold are a must-have for anyone who frequently tows. The heated front seats will keep you warm and comfortable on cold days. The XLT Premium Package adds even more luxury and convenience, with features like a heated steering wheel and a premium sound system.


This F-350 XLT is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful, capable, and comfortable pickup truck. With its impressive features and rugged design, it's sure to turn heads wherever you go. This truck has 138,592 km on the odometer and is available at Fort Motors.


Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome accents
Spare tire and wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Compass
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Remote Start System
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Trailer towing package

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

CHROME PACKAGE
HOOD DEFLECTOR
Jack
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.FOG LAMPS
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS
POWER-ADJUSTABLE GAS & BRAKE PEDALS
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
Adjustable gas/brake pedal
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
CARBONIZED GRAY
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
11300# GVWR PACKAGE
.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage





















