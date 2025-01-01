Menu
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This truck is ready to work or play, boasting a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. With its rugged 4-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, and with only 152073KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior with premium features, making every drive a comfortable experience.</p> <p>This F-350 is loaded with features designed for both work and comfort. Here are a few highlights:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any trail with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.</li> <li><strong>Lariat Ultimate Package:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of a remote start system, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and a tailgate step.</li> <li><strong>Quad Beam LED Headlamps:</strong> Illuminate the road ahead with powerful and stylish LED headlights.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Stay safe with advanced driver-assist features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert.</li> <li><strong>B&O Play Premium Audio:</strong> Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with the premium audio system.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience this impressive Ford F-350 Super Duty for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Used
152,073KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X17750
  • Mileage 152,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Trailer towing package

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

HOOD DEFLECTOR
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REMOTE START
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
BLACK ONYX
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
STAR WHITE
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PKG
.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 2-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjus...
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Platform Running Boards, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Unique Sport 4x4 Box Decal, Painted Body-Colour Grille, Chrome Exhaust Tip

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford F-350