$99,404+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$99,404
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X17750
- Mileage 152,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This truck is ready to work or play, boasting a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. With its rugged 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, and with only 152073KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior with premium features, making every drive a comfortable experience.
This F-350 is loaded with features designed for both work and comfort. Here are a few highlights:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any trail with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.
- Lariat Ultimate Package: Enjoy the convenience of a remote start system, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and a tailgate step.
- Quad Beam LED Headlamps: Illuminate the road ahead with powerful and stylish LED headlights.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe with advanced driver-assist features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- B&O Play Premium Audio: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with the premium audio system.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience this impressive Ford F-350 Super Duty for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661