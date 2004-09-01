Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a meticulously maintained 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum, ready to conquer Canadian roads and worksites. This beast of a truck, with only 101,143 KM on the odometer, is equipped with a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine and a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you have the muscle and control you need. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride, this F-350 Platinum delivers.</p> <p>This truck is loaded with premium features designed for both work and comfort. The Platinum trim offers a luxurious interior with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium B&O Play audio system. The Tremor Off-Road Package adds enhanced capability for tackling challenging terrain, while the advanced technology features like Ford Co-Pilot360 and a comprehensive camera system provide added safety and convenience. This F-350 is more than just a truck; its a statement of capability and style.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this 2022 Ford F-350 Platinum a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Tremor Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li> <li><strong>6.7L Power Stroke Diesel:</strong> Experience the raw power and efficiency of this legendary engine.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort in any weather.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Tailgate Step:</strong> Make loading and unloading a breeze.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford F-350

101,143 KM

Details Description Features

$106,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
13469368

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Platinum

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 13469368
  2. 13469368
  3. 13469368
  4. 13469368
  5. 13469368
  6. 13469368
  7. 13469368
  8. 13469368
  9. 13469368
  10. 13469368
  11. 13469368
  12. 13469368
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$106,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,143KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0NEE73112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y73112
  • Mileage 101,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a meticulously maintained 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum, ready to conquer Canadian roads and worksites. This beast of a truck, with only 101,143 KM on the odometer, is equipped with a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine and a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you have the muscle and control you need. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride, this F-350 Platinum delivers.


This truck is loaded with premium features designed for both work and comfort. The Platinum trim offers a luxurious interior with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium B&O Play audio system. The Tremor Off-Road Package adds enhanced capability for tackling challenging terrain, while the advanced technology features like Ford Co-Pilot360 and a comprehensive camera system provide added safety and convenience. This F-350 is more than just a truck; it's a statement of capability and style.


Here are five standout features that make this 2022 Ford F-350 Platinum a must-see:


  • Tremor Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel: Experience the raw power and efficiency of this legendary engine.
  • Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort in any weather.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features.
  • Integrated Tailgate Step: Make loading and unloading a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
2004.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Vinyl Floor Covering
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
ACC with ASLD

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
AGATE BLACK
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
BLACK ONYX
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
.35 OFF ROAD LT285/75R18E AT
.LOW GLOSS BLCK PNT ALUM-18 WH
.PLATINUM TRIM
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 h...
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard
VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: all-weather floor mats and carpeted floor mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 101,143 KM $106,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Ford Ranger XLT 30,980 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Honda CR-V Touring 49,484 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$106,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-350