$106,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Platinum
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y73112
- Mileage 101,143 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a meticulously maintained 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum, ready to conquer Canadian roads and worksites. This beast of a truck, with only 101,143 KM on the odometer, is equipped with a powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine and a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you have the muscle and control you need. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride, this F-350 Platinum delivers.
This truck is loaded with premium features designed for both work and comfort. The Platinum trim offers a luxurious interior with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium B&O Play audio system. The Tremor Off-Road Package adds enhanced capability for tackling challenging terrain, while the advanced technology features like Ford Co-Pilot360 and a comprehensive camera system provide added safety and convenience. This F-350 is more than just a truck; it's a statement of capability and style.
Here are five standout features that make this 2022 Ford F-350 Platinum a must-see:
- Tremor Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel: Experience the raw power and efficiency of this legendary engine.
- Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort in any weather.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features.
- Integrated Tailgate Step: Make loading and unloading a breeze.
