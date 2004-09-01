2022 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

AGATE BLACK

PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

BLACK ONYX

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

.35 OFF ROAD LT285/75R18E AT

.LOW GLOSS BLCK PNT ALUM-18 WH

.PLATINUM TRIM

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 h...

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard