<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a rugged 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup with only 121,064KM on the odometer. This beast is ready to tackle tough jobs and adventurous getaways. With its powerful gasoline engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll experience impressive performance whether youre hauling equipment or cruising down the highway. The four-wheel-drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions. This F-350 is equipped with a host of features designed for both work and comfort, making it a versatile choice for any driver.</p> <p>This F-350 is loaded with features, but here are a few that really stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.</li> <li><strong>Lariat Ultimate Package:</strong> Enjoy premium comfort and convenience with features like a remote start system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats.</li> <li><strong>Pro Trailer Backup Assist:</strong> Make towing a breeze with the Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, including a 360-degree camera and trailer reverse guidance.</li> <li><strong>7.3L DEVCT NA PFI V8 Engine:</strong> Experience raw power and reliability with this robust engine.</li> <li><strong>B&O PLAY Premium Audio:</strong> Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with this premium audio system.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

VIN 1FT8W3BN8NED48344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Additional Features

HOOD DEFLECTOR
Jack
Black Appearance Package
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REMOTE START
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
4.30 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support
BLACK ONYX
CARBONIZED GRAY
Black Appearance PKG
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
.WHEEL WELL LINERS REAR
11300# GVWR PACKAGE
7.3L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE
.HI GLOSS BLACK ALUM WHEELS-20
UTT CAMERA PRO TRLR BACKUP AST
RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 2-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjus...
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, rear view camera, 360 degree camera system, rear CHMSL camera, trailer reverse guidance and LED centre high-mounted stop lamp, Lane Departure Warning
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup/
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

