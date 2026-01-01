$87,749+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup/
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$87,749
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a rugged 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup with only 121,064KM on the odometer. This beast is ready to tackle tough jobs and adventurous getaways. With its powerful gasoline engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll experience impressive performance whether you're hauling equipment or cruising down the highway. The four-wheel-drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions. This F-350 is equipped with a host of features designed for both work and comfort, making it a versatile choice for any driver.
This F-350 is loaded with features, but here are a few that really stand out:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.
- Lariat Ultimate Package: Enjoy premium comfort and convenience with features like a remote start system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats.
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Make towing a breeze with the Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, including a 360-degree camera and trailer reverse guidance.
- 7.3L DEVCT NA PFI V8 Engine: Experience raw power and reliability with this robust engine.
- B&O PLAY Premium Audio: Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with this premium audio system.
