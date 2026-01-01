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<p>Looking for a truck that means business? Fort Motors has the perfect solution for your heavy-duty needs with this impressive used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT. This gasoline-powered, 4-wheel drive pickup is built to tackle any job you throw at it, whether its hauling equipment for work or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its robust construction and a comfortable interior, this F-350 is ready to be your trusted partner on the road. It currently has 130,094 kilometers on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a capable Super Duty at a great value.</p> <p>This F-350 XLT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and productivity. From its advanced safety suite to its practical amenities, youll find everything you need to get the job done efficiently and comfortably. The spacious cabin offers ample storage and convenient access to controls, while the exterior is built for durability and utility. This truck is more than just a vehicle; its a powerful tool ready to assist you in all your endeavors.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety technologies working to protect you and your surroundings. This suite offers peace of mind on every journey.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected wherever you go. Turn your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, perfect for staying productive or entertained on the move.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Wiring Harness and Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors:</strong> This F-350 is prepped and ready for towing. The included wiring harness and extendable mirrors make hooking up and maneuvering your trailer a breeze, ensuring you can haul with ease and visibility.</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth® Wireless Phone Connectivity and Streaming Audio:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Seamlessly connect your smartphone for hands-free calls and enjoy your favorite music or podcasts through the 7-speaker sound system.</li> <li><strong>GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package:</strong> This isnt just a truck; its a workhorse. With its substantial payload capacity, this F-350 is engineered to handle your heaviest loads, making it ideal for demanding jobs and serious hauling.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford F-350

130,094 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

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14446282

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,094KM
VIN 1FT8W3BN5NEE10685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that means business? Fort Motors has the perfect solution for your heavy-duty needs with this impressive used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT. This gasoline-powered, 4-wheel drive pickup is built to tackle any job you throw at it, whether it's hauling equipment for work or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its robust construction and a comfortable interior, this F-350 is ready to be your trusted partner on the road. It currently has 130,094 kilometers on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a capable Super Duty at a great value.


This F-350 XLT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and productivity. From its advanced safety suite to its practical amenities, you'll find everything you need to get the job done efficiently and comfortably. The spacious cabin offers ample storage and convenient access to controls, while the exterior is built for durability and utility. This truck is more than just a vehicle; it's a powerful tool ready to assist you in all your endeavors.


Here are five features that truly make this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety technologies working to protect you and your surroundings. This suite offers peace of mind on every journey.
  • FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected wherever you go. Turn your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, perfect for staying productive or entertained on the move.
  • Trailer Wiring Harness and Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors: This F-350 is prepped and ready for towing. The included wiring harness and extendable mirrors make hooking up and maneuvering your trailer a breeze, ensuring you can haul with ease and visibility.
  • Bluetooth® Wireless Phone Connectivity and Streaming Audio: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Seamlessly connect your smartphone for hands-free calls and enjoy your favorite music or podcasts through the 7-speaker sound system.
  • GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package: This isn't just a truck; it's a workhorse. With its substantial payload capacity, this F-350 is engineered to handle your heaviest loads, making it ideal for demanding jobs and serious hauling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-350