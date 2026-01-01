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2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that means business? Fort Motors has the perfect solution for your heavy-duty needs with this impressive used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT. This gasoline-powered, 4-wheel drive pickup is built to tackle any job you throw at it, whether it's hauling equipment for work or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its robust construction and a comfortable interior, this F-350 is ready to be your trusted partner on the road. It currently has 130,094 kilometers on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a capable Super Duty at a great value.
This F-350 XLT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and productivity. From its advanced safety suite to its practical amenities, you'll find everything you need to get the job done efficiently and comfortably. The spacious cabin offers ample storage and convenient access to controls, while the exterior is built for durability and utility. This truck is more than just a vehicle; it's a powerful tool ready to assist you in all your endeavors.
Here are five features that truly make this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert: Drive with confidence knowing you have advanced safety technologies working to protect you and your surroundings. This suite offers peace of mind on every journey.
- FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected wherever you go. Turn your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, perfect for staying productive or entertained on the move.
- Trailer Wiring Harness and Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors: This F-350 is prepped and ready for towing. The included wiring harness and extendable mirrors make hooking up and maneuvering your trailer a breeze, ensuring you can haul with ease and visibility.
- Bluetooth® Wireless Phone Connectivity and Streaming Audio: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Seamlessly connect your smartphone for hands-free calls and enjoy your favorite music or podcasts through the 7-speaker sound system.
- GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package: This isn't just a truck; it's a workhorse. With its substantial payload capacity, this F-350 is engineered to handle your heaviest loads, making it ideal for demanding jobs and serious hauling.
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250-785-6661