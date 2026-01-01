Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a truck that means business? Fort Motors has the rugged and reliable 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL ready to tackle any job you throw its way. This gasoline-powered, 4-wheel drive powerhouse is built for work and designed to impress, boasting a robust automatic transmission and a spacious 4-door cab. With 151,099 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 has proven its mettle and is eager for its next adventure. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging terrain, this Super Duty is engineered to perform.</p> <p>This F-350 isnt just about brute strength; its packed with practical features to make your driving experience smoother and more efficient. From the convenience of the driver information centre to the essential block heater for those cold Canadian mornings, every detail is considered. The trailer wiring harness is ready for your towing needs, and the durable full cloth headliner and vinyl/rubber floor covering mean its built to withstand the demands of a busy workday. Plus, with features like the MyKey system, you can set driving parameters for added peace of mind.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from icy highways to muddy job sites.</li> <li><strong>GVWR: 4,944 kgs (10,900 lbs) Payload Package:</strong> This truck is built to carry serious weight, making it ideal for heavy-duty hauling and commercial use.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Wiring Harness & Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors:</strong> Get ready to tow with ease, equipped for your trailers and offering enhanced visibility.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Ensure reliable starting power even in the coldest Canadian winters, so you can get to work without delay.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile office or entertainment hub.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford F-350

151,099 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL

Watch This Vehicle
14446333

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
151,099KM
VIN 1FT8W3BN7NEE10686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that means business? Fort Motors has the rugged and reliable 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL ready to tackle any job you throw its way. This gasoline-powered, 4-wheel drive powerhouse is built for work and designed to impress, boasting a robust automatic transmission and a spacious 4-door cab. With 151,099 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 has proven its mettle and is eager for its next adventure. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging terrain, this Super Duty is engineered to perform.


This F-350 isn't just about brute strength; it's packed with practical features to make your driving experience smoother and more efficient. From the convenience of the driver information centre to the essential block heater for those cold Canadian mornings, every detail is considered. The trailer wiring harness is ready for your towing needs, and the durable full cloth headliner and vinyl/rubber floor covering mean it's built to withstand the demands of a busy workday. Plus, with features like the MyKey system, you can set driving parameters for added peace of mind.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL stand out:


  • 4-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from icy highways to muddy job sites.
  • GVWR: 4,944 kgs (10,900 lbs) Payload Package: This truck is built to carry serious weight, making it ideal for heavy-duty hauling and commercial use.
  • Trailer Wiring Harness & Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors: Get ready to tow with ease, equipped for your trailers and offering enhanced visibility.
  • Block Heater: Ensure reliable starting power even in the coldest Canadian winters, so you can get to work without delay.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile office or entertainment hub.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
157 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,944 kgs (10,900 lbs) Payload Package
1764.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew-145 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew-145 44,199 KM $83,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 93,217 KM $65,049 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW 145 112,590 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-350