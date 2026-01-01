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2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XL
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that means business? Fort Motors has the rugged and reliable 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL ready to tackle any job you throw its way. This gasoline-powered, 4-wheel drive powerhouse is built for work and designed to impress, boasting a robust automatic transmission and a spacious 4-door cab. With 151,099 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 has proven its mettle and is eager for its next adventure. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging terrain, this Super Duty is engineered to perform.
This F-350 isn't just about brute strength; it's packed with practical features to make your driving experience smoother and more efficient. From the convenience of the driver information centre to the essential block heater for those cold Canadian mornings, every detail is considered. The trailer wiring harness is ready for your towing needs, and the durable full cloth headliner and vinyl/rubber floor covering mean it's built to withstand the demands of a busy workday. Plus, with features like the MyKey system, you can set driving parameters for added peace of mind.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XL stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from icy highways to muddy job sites.
- GVWR: 4,944 kgs (10,900 lbs) Payload Package: This truck is built to carry serious weight, making it ideal for heavy-duty hauling and commercial use.
- Trailer Wiring Harness & Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors: Get ready to tow with ease, equipped for your trailers and offering enhanced visibility.
- Block Heater: Ensure reliable starting power even in the coldest Canadian winters, so you can get to work without delay.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile office or entertainment hub.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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