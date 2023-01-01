Menu
2022 Ford F-350

151 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988169
  • Stock #: V37440
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B62NEG37440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 151 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B62NEG37440.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
