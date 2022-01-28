$84,834+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$84,834
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford F-550
2022 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$84,834
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8159482
- Stock #: U19872
- VIN: 1FD0W5HT6NED19872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U19872
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $88227 - Our Price is just $84834!
The refined power of this Ford Super Duty lets you haul, carry, pull or push almost anything without breaking a sweat. This 2022 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Super Duty is designed to tackle your toughest of jobs with ease. It's no surprise that this unit offers top-rated performance thanks to its strong lineup of engines. With a comfortable interior, including the perfect driving position and exceptional handling capabilities, this impressive work truck is effective, highly efficient and deserves a place within your fleet.It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-550 Super Duty DRW's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-550 Super Duty XLT comes very well equipped with a heavy duty suspension, towing equipment, a built-in brake controllers and trailer sway control, an upgraded audio system with SYNC 3 communication featuring enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus an 8 inch touchscreen, 2 front tow hooks, a chrome front bumper, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, steering wheel mounted cruise controls and a smart device remote engine start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Remote Engine Start, Pre-collision Assist, Fog Lamps, Extra Heavy-duty Front Suspension Package, Exterior Back-up Alarm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0W5HT6NED19872.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lamps
Remote Engine Start
EXTERIOR BACK-UP ALARM
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Pre-collision assist
Extra Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5