2022 Ford F-550

Listing ID: 8159482

8159482 Stock #: U19872

U19872 VIN: 1FD0W5HT6NED19872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U19872

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lamps Convenience Remote Engine Start Additional Features EXTERIOR BACK-UP ALARM HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Pre-collision assist Extra Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.