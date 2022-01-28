Menu
2022 Ford F-550

0 KM

$83,034

+ tax & licensing
$83,034

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford F-550

2022 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

2022 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$83,034

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8159485
  Stock #: U79415
  VIN: 1FD0X5HT0NEC79415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Remote Engine Start, Pre-Collision Assist, Fog Lamps, Extra Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Package!

Compare at $86355 - Our Price is just $83034!

Designed to be up-fitted to your strict specifications, this Super Duty has the power and handling to get your job done right, regardless of the load. This 2022 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Super Duty is designed to tackle your toughest of jobs with ease. It's no surprise that this unit offers top-rated performance thanks to its strong lineup of engines. With a comfortable interior, including the perfect driving position and exceptional handling capabilities, this impressive work truck is effective, highly efficient and deserves a place within your fleet.It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-550 Super Duty DRW's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-550 Super Duty XLT comes very well equipped with a heavy duty suspension, towing equipment, a built-in brake controllers and trailer sway control, an upgraded audio system with SYNC 3 communication featuring enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus an 8 inch touchscreen, 2 front tow hooks, a chrome front bumper, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, steering wheel mounted cruise controls and a smart device remote engine start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Remote Engine Start, Pre-collision Assist, Fog Lamps, Extra Heavy-duty Front Suspension Package, Exterior Back-up Alarm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0X5HT0NEC79415.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lamps
Remote Engine Start
EXTERIOR BACK-UP ALARM
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Pre-collision assist
Extra Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Package

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

