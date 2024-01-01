$49,600+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Low Mileage
2022 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$49,600
+ taxes & licensing
16,925KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH1NLD48945
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W48945
- Mileage 16,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $51584 - Our Price is just $49600!
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2022 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,925 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH1NLD48945.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$49,600
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford Ranger