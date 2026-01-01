2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

HOOD DEFLECTOR

CAMPER PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio

3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

JAVA

FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS

BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE

STONE GRAY

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

.KING RANCH TRIM

.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN

STAR WHITE

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...

JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 ...

KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Twin Panel Moonroof, overhead console, Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire