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<p>Prepare to conquer any task with this exceptional used 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch, now available at Fort Motors. This powerhouse is more than just a truck; its a meticulously engineered machine built for uncompromising performance and luxurious comfort. With only 62,932 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 King Ranch is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and most ambitious adventures. Its robust diesel engine and 4-wheel drive capability ensure you have the power and control to navigate any terrain, from city streets to rugged off-road trails.</p> <p>Step inside the King Ranch trim and experience a level of refinement rarely found in a heavy-duty truck. The premium leather interior, advanced technology, and thoughtful amenities create an environment thats both functional and incredibly comfortable. Whether youre hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or embarking on a long road trip, this F-350 King Ranch is designed to make every journey a pleasure. At Fort Motors, were proud to offer vehicles that combine brute strength with sophisticated design, and this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch is a prime example.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this F-350 King Ranch sizzle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine:</strong> Unleash the legendary power and torque of Fords renowned Power Stroke diesel. This engine is built to deliver exceptional towing and hauling capabilities, ensuring you can confidently tackle any job, no matter how demanding.</li> <li><strong>King Ranch Ultimate Package:</strong> Elevate your driving experience with this comprehensive package. It includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning for effortless highway cruising, a convenient Tailgate Step & Handle for easier bed access, and a stunning Twin Panel Moonroof that floods the cabin with natural light.</li> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> For those who venture off the beaten path, the FX4 Off-Road Package provides enhanced capability. Featuring specially tuned shocks for significant off-road use, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates, this package ensures you can confidently explore challenging terrain.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology:</strong> Drive with enhanced confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features. This includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to help prevent accidents and Cross-Traffic Alert to keep you aware of your surroundings.</li> <li><strong>Unique King Ranch Leather Front Captains Chairs:</strong> Sink into unparalleled comfort with these premium leather seats. Featuring heating, ventilation, memory settings, and 10-way power adjustability for the driver, they transform the cabin into a first-class lounge.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

62,932 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

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2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

KING RANCH

Watch This Vehicle
14492014

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

KING RANCH

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 14492014
  2. 14492014
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Used
62,932KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT3NEE73117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Java Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y73117
  • Mileage 62,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Prepare to conquer any task with this exceptional used 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch, now available at Fort Motors. This powerhouse is more than just a truck; it's a meticulously engineered machine built for uncompromising performance and luxurious comfort. With only 62,932 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 King Ranch is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and most ambitious adventures. Its robust diesel engine and 4-wheel drive capability ensure you have the power and control to navigate any terrain, from city streets to rugged off-road trails.


Step inside the King Ranch trim and experience a level of refinement rarely found in a heavy-duty truck. The premium leather interior, advanced technology, and thoughtful amenities create an environment that's both functional and incredibly comfortable. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or embarking on a long road trip, this F-350 King Ranch is designed to make every journey a pleasure. At Fort Motors, we're proud to offer vehicles that combine brute strength with sophisticated design, and this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch is a prime example.


Here are 5 features that truly make this F-350 King Ranch sizzle:


  • 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Unleash the legendary power and torque of Ford's renowned Power Stroke diesel. This engine is built to deliver exceptional towing and hauling capabilities, ensuring you can confidently tackle any job, no matter how demanding.
  • King Ranch Ultimate Package: Elevate your driving experience with this comprehensive package. It includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning for effortless highway cruising, a convenient Tailgate Step & Handle for easier bed access, and a stunning Twin Panel Moonroof that floods the cabin with natural light.
  • FX4 Off-Road Package: For those who venture off the beaten path, the FX4 Off-Road Package provides enhanced capability. Featuring specially tuned shocks for significant off-road use, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates, this package ensures you can confidently explore challenging terrain.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Drive with enhanced confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features. This includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to help prevent accidents and Cross-Traffic Alert to keep you aware of your surroundings.
  • Unique King Ranch Leather Front Captain's Chairs: Sink into unparalleled comfort with these premium leather seats. Featuring heating, ventilation, memory settings, and 10-way power adjustability for the driver, they transform the cabin into a first-class lounge.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

AZ
D1
SP
39D
559
99T
44G
TBM
X3K
153
16S
17X
471
61L
66S
67B
693
87H
96K
91X

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183.6 L Fuel Tank
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
2962.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments (4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner)
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

HOOD DEFLECTOR
CAMPER PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
JAVA
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
STONE GRAY
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
.KING RANCH TRIM
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
STAR WHITE
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...
JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 ...
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Twin Panel Moonroof, overhead console, Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
REAR AUXILIARY CNTRLS CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW