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2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW
KING RANCH
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW
KING RANCH
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Java Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y73117
- Mileage 62,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare to conquer any task with this exceptional used 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch, now available at Fort Motors. This powerhouse is more than just a truck; it's a meticulously engineered machine built for uncompromising performance and luxurious comfort. With only 62,932 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 King Ranch is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and most ambitious adventures. Its robust diesel engine and 4-wheel drive capability ensure you have the power and control to navigate any terrain, from city streets to rugged off-road trails.
Step inside the King Ranch trim and experience a level of refinement rarely found in a heavy-duty truck. The premium leather interior, advanced technology, and thoughtful amenities create an environment that's both functional and incredibly comfortable. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or embarking on a long road trip, this F-350 King Ranch is designed to make every journey a pleasure. At Fort Motors, we're proud to offer vehicles that combine brute strength with sophisticated design, and this 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW King Ranch is a prime example.
Here are 5 features that truly make this F-350 King Ranch sizzle:
- 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Unleash the legendary power and torque of Ford's renowned Power Stroke diesel. This engine is built to deliver exceptional towing and hauling capabilities, ensuring you can confidently tackle any job, no matter how demanding.
- King Ranch Ultimate Package: Elevate your driving experience with this comprehensive package. It includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning for effortless highway cruising, a convenient Tailgate Step & Handle for easier bed access, and a stunning Twin Panel Moonroof that floods the cabin with natural light.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: For those who venture off the beaten path, the FX4 Off-Road Package provides enhanced capability. Featuring specially tuned shocks for significant off-road use, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates, this package ensures you can confidently explore challenging terrain.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology: Drive with enhanced confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features. This includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to help prevent accidents and Cross-Traffic Alert to keep you aware of your surroundings.
- Unique King Ranch Leather Front Captain's Chairs: Sink into unparalleled comfort with these premium leather seats. Featuring heating, ventilation, memory settings, and 10-way power adjustability for the driver, they transform the cabin into a first-class lounge.
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