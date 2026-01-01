Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to conquer any task with this formidable 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 4x4 Crew Cab, now available at Fort Motors. This isnt just a truck; its a powerhouse engineered for serious work and adventure. Dressed in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat and featuring the sleek Black Onyx interior, this F-350 is as stylish as it is capable. With 133,766 kilometers on the odometer, its proven its mettle and is eager for its next challenge.</p> <p>Under the hood, the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine delivers relentless torque, making towing and hauling feel effortless. Paired with a smooth 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission, youll experience optimized performance whether youre on the highway or tackling tough terrain. The 4x4 capability, combined with the FX4 Off-Road Package, means you can confidently venture off the beaten path, while the Camper Package ensures its ready for extended trips.</p> <p>This F-350 is loaded with premium features designed for comfort and convenience. The Lariat Ultimate Package elevates your driving experience with intelligent access, push-button start, and a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel. For those who demand the best in sound, the B&O Play Premium Audio system will immerse you in rich, clear sound. And when you need to see whats behind you, the Rear CHMSL Camera provides a clear view, displayed right on your centre-stack screen.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly sizzle on this 2022 Ford F-350:</p> <ul> <li><strong>6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine:</strong> Unleash unparalleled power and torque for the most demanding towing and hauling jobs.</li> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer challenging terrain with enhanced off-road capabilities, including premium shocks and Hill Descent Control.</li> <li><strong>Lariat Ultimate Package:</strong> Experience a premium cabin with intelligent access, push-button start, and a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel.</li> <li><strong>Twin Panel Moonroof:</strong> Open up your cabin and enjoy the sky above, adding a touch of luxury and spaciousness to every drive.</li> <li><strong>B&O Play Premium Audio System:</strong> Immerse yourself in crystal-clear, high-fidelity sound, transforming every journey into a concert hall experience.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

133,766 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/

Watch This Vehicle
14526286

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
133,766KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT6NEE28642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any task with this formidable 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 4x4 Crew Cab, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just a truck; it's a powerhouse engineered for serious work and adventure. Dressed in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat and featuring the sleek Black Onyx interior, this F-350 is as stylish as it is capable. With 133,766 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its mettle and is eager for its next challenge.


Under the hood, the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine delivers relentless torque, making towing and hauling feel effortless. Paired with a smooth 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission, you'll experience optimized performance whether you're on the highway or tackling tough terrain. The 4x4 capability, combined with the FX4 Off-Road Package, means you can confidently venture off the beaten path, while the Camper Package ensures it's ready for extended trips.


This F-350 is loaded with premium features designed for comfort and convenience. The Lariat Ultimate Package elevates your driving experience with intelligent access, push-button start, and a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel. For those who demand the best in sound, the B&O Play Premium Audio system will immerse you in rich, clear sound. And when you need to see what's behind you, the Rear CHMSL Camera provides a clear view, displayed right on your centre-stack screen.


Here are 5 features that truly sizzle on this 2022 Ford F-350:


  • 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Unleash unparalleled power and torque for the most demanding towing and hauling jobs.
  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer challenging terrain with enhanced off-road capabilities, including premium shocks and Hill Descent Control.
  • Lariat Ultimate Package: Experience a premium cabin with intelligent access, push-button start, and a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel.
  • Twin Panel Moonroof: Open up your cabin and enjoy the sky above, adding a touch of luxury and spaciousness to every drive.
  • B&O Play Premium Audio System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear, high-fidelity sound, transforming every journey into a concert hall experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

AZ
6B
39D
559
99T
44G
TBL
X3K
153
17X
43V
471
53W
59Q
60W
66S
67B
693
873
96U

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
183.6 L Fuel Tank
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Front And Rear Map Lights
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Convenience

Trailer towing package

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

CAMPER PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REMOTE START
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
LEATHER 40/20/40 SEAT
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
LT245/75R17E OWL ALL-TERRAIN
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
BLACK ONYX
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
STAR WHITE
RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
REAR CHMSL CAMERA -inc: LED centre-high-mounted stop lamp w/cargo light, Display appears in centre-stack screen
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
BLACK ONYX, HEATED/VENTILATED LEATHER 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: monotone leather insert, fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, flip-up centre-seat w/lockable storage and powerpoint, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests and 10-way power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW 4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/ for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW 4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/ 133,766 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Fort St John, BC
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 125,834 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Base for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Ford Bronco Base 39,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW