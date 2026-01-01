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2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any task with this formidable 2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 4x4 Crew Cab, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just a truck; it's a powerhouse engineered for serious work and adventure. Dressed in a stunning Star White Metallic Tri-Coat and featuring the sleek Black Onyx interior, this F-350 is as stylish as it is capable. With 133,766 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its mettle and is eager for its next challenge.
Under the hood, the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine delivers relentless torque, making towing and hauling feel effortless. Paired with a smooth 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission, you'll experience optimized performance whether you're on the highway or tackling tough terrain. The 4x4 capability, combined with the FX4 Off-Road Package, means you can confidently venture off the beaten path, while the Camper Package ensures it's ready for extended trips.
This F-350 is loaded with premium features designed for comfort and convenience. The Lariat Ultimate Package elevates your driving experience with intelligent access, push-button start, and a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel. For those who demand the best in sound, the B&O Play Premium Audio system will immerse you in rich, clear sound. And when you need to see what's behind you, the Rear CHMSL Camera provides a clear view, displayed right on your centre-stack screen.
Here are 5 features that truly sizzle on this 2022 Ford F-350:
- 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Unleash unparalleled power and torque for the most demanding towing and hauling jobs.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer challenging terrain with enhanced off-road capabilities, including premium shocks and Hill Descent Control.
- Lariat Ultimate Package: Experience a premium cabin with intelligent access, push-button start, and a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel.
- Twin Panel Moonroof: Open up your cabin and enjoy the sky above, adding a touch of luxury and spaciousness to every drive.
- B&O Play Premium Audio System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear, high-fidelity sound, transforming every journey into a concert hall experience.
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