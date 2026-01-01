2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

CAMPER PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio

3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REMOTE START

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

LEATHER 40/20/40 SEAT

REAR CHMSL CAMERA

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

LT245/75R17E OWL ALL-TERRAIN

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

BLACK ONYX

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

STAR WHITE

RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)

REAR CHMSL CAMERA -inc: LED centre-high-mounted stop lamp w/cargo light, Display appears in centre-stack screen

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire