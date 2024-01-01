$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,030KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU9BED4NG184036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W84036
- Mileage 34,030 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, LED Lights, 4G LTE
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 34,030 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 34,030 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 34,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Leather Seats 5,872 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C - Low Mileage 36,127 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 GMC Sierra 1500